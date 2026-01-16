Erie Otters Announce EYHA Scholarship in Partnership with ERIEBANK

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Erie Otters, ERIEBANK and Erie Youth Hockey Association are partnering to help grow the game of hockey and provide scholarships for kids to play hockey in the Erie community.

The scholarship can be up-to a full-scholarship and will be awarded to multiple kids in the Erie-area to assist with the financial barrier in getting into the game.

It will be open all kids, no matter the age who want to give the sport of hockey a try.

The scholarship brings together three local brands, giving kids the chance to take the ice and get involved in the game of hockey, no matter their financial situation.

Erie Otters Director of Business Operations and Fan Experience Darcie Chabola spoke on the Otters involvement in getting more of the city's youth involved in hockey.

"Erie is very lucky to have such an incredible youth hockey program in EYHA," Chabola said. "The Otters organization jumped at the opportunity to help ensure all local youth have a chance to develop their passion for the game. With assistance from ERIEBANK as well, we hope to diminish the barrier that hockey is "too expensive" and instead help further cultivate the youth hockey community in Erie."

ERIEBANK Regional President Katie Jones spoke on what this means to their organization.

"ERIEBANK is proud to join forces with the Erie Youth Hockey Association and the Erie Otters to help make hockey accessible for young athletes in our community," Jones said. "This initiative goes beyond teaching hockey skills-it provides students with opportunities to develop teamwork, leadership, and communication abilities that will serve them throughout life. As a community-focused organization, ERIEBANK is passionate about Erie and the surrounding region. We are honored to support programs that empower local youth and help them succeed both on and off the ice."

Erie Youth Hockey Association's Board Director Bob Catalde spoke on what this opportunity means for EYHA and how it can help to grow the game.

"The Erie Youth Hockey Association and the Junior Otters program are extraordinarily grateful for the community relationships that we have forged over the decades of our rich history," Catalde said. "ERIEBANK has proven time and again that they are committed to improving our community through access to youth sports. The Erie Otters dedication to youth hockey is so very much appreciated, and their extensive support of our organization and their collaboration with us is invaluable. We are excited and proud to partner with both of these amazing organizations to create new opportunities for the youth in Erie to participate in the great sport of hockey. We understand that financial constraints can be impediments for many families who want to play hockey, and this new partnership will help eliminate those. We can't wait to grow the sport that we all know and love through the Scholarship Fund Program!"

The application for the scholarship is easy and confidential. For details on how to get involved, please visit https://www.register.erieyouthhockey.com/parent-resources/scholarships/112794

The Erie Otters are thrilled to partner with ERIEBANK and EYHA to give more kids the chance to play the game of hockey and look forward to seeing where this partnership can go.







