Game Day, Game 44, Firebirds at Wolves - 7:05 p.m.

Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Community Arena

Sudbury, Ontario

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds erased a two-goal deficit and tied the game at three but the Barrie Colts pulled away and beat Flint, 5-3 on Thursday night at Sadlon Arena. Charlie Murata, Darian Anderson and Rylan Fellinger all scored in the loss for Flint.

BACK ON THE ROAD: Friday's game is the second of three games on the road in the span of four days and the second of four-straight away from home for the Firebirds. Flint is 13-5-1-2 on the road this season and the 29 points it has earned in road games is the second-most in the OHL, trailing only the Ottawa 67's, who have earned 31. Ottawa has played 24 road games while Flint has played 21.

MURATA BREAKING OUT: Charlie Murata scored in the first period on Thursday night and now has points in four straight games. It's the longest point streak of Murata's rookie year and it comes after a 13-game point drought. He started his OHL career with points in four of his first five games, including a three-game point streak, which has now been surpassed. Murata was drafted by Flint with the eighth pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

HE PRODUCES: Kevin He recorded an assist on Thursday in Barrie and now has four goals and five assists in seven games since being traded to Flint. He has points in six of his seven games as a Firebird and in four-straight games. The Winnipeg Jets prospect has 18 goals and 22 assists in 35 combined games between Flint and the Niagara IceDogs.

SUDBURY'S STRUGGLES: The Wolves enter Friday's game on a five-game losing streak and sitting in a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Sudbury has not won since beating North Bay, 6-2, on January 2. Despite this, the Wolves have a winning record at home of 12-9-1-0. They are just 3-16-0-0 on the road this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Nathan Aspinall leads the OHL with 58 points, five more than any other player in the league...former Wolf Kieron Walton is tied for second in the league with 53 points. He was traded to the Peterborough Petes at the trade deadline...the Firebirds are 3-4-1-0 all-time in Sudbury...the Wolves next game will be an interleague game against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will take Saturday off before finishing out their road trip on Sunday in North Bay against the Battalion. Puck drop is set for 2 pm at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.







