OHL Announces Rescheduled Game in Brampton with Attack
Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced rescheduled dates for a pair of regular season games previously postponed due to inclement weather.
In a game rescheduled from December 31st, the Brampton Steelheads will now play host to the Owen Sound Attack on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00am at the CAA Centre.
