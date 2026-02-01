Storm Sizzled out as Attack Win, 4-3

Published on January 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack were back on home ice for their matchup against the Guelph Storm Saturday night. Coming out with a 4-3 Owen Sound victory the Bears' will have a couple days off to now rest and recover. In between the pipes for the Attack was Matthew Koprowski making 38 saves of 41 shots from the Storm.

The Attack would bring play into the Storms' zone on the power play 6 minutes into the first frame. John Banks coming in from the blue line would have a try on net with push back. Harry Nansi joining the mix would feed the puck forward to Pierce Mbuyi, right on the front door of Guelphs' net, sending through a goal for the Attack. The Storm would regroup and fire back with a goal of their own midway through the period tying the game up 1-1.

Storm player Grant Spada would step up for Guelph halfway through the period making another goal appearance bringing the score to 2-1 Guelph. This however would not last long as the Attack in their new found boost would send the puck back up the ice into Storm territory. Mbuyi getting a handle on the puck would tag team a shot with Tristan Delisle. The score was once again tied, 2-2.

An exciting third period sought to Owen Sound's next goal very early on. With less than a minute into play, Mbuyi would once again get the upper hand finding an open key hole at the front of the Storm net. Running on a high, the Attack. kept the energy up the Attack would take control of a face off in Guelph's zone, Sykora firing from the top of the circle would pit the puck into the top corner behind Storm goaltender Zachary Jovanovski. With less than 5 minutes left in regulation, Guelph would pull another goal by Ethan Miedema making his 20th goal of the season. A victorious 4-3 Attack win would stand!

Next week, the bears will be on back on the road as they head to Peterborough for a Thursday night showdown against the Petes. Moving on, the Attack will be in Kingston for a Friday faceoff against the Frontenacs at 7:05PM at the Slush Puppie Place. All Attack games can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. Follow the Owen Sound Attack on the Struyk Energy Systems social media feeds, X, Instagram and Facebook.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







