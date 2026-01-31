Hemming Lifts Colts to 6-5 Overtime Win in Flint

Emil Hemming scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Barrie Colts completed a thrilling 6-5 comeback victory over the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night.

Barrie opened the scoring midway through the first period when Joe Salandra found the back of the net at 12:24, finishing a setup from Evan Passmore and Mason Zebeski to give the Colts an early lead.

After Flint responded, Mason Zebeski made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal as a Colt just 22 seconds into the third period. The tally, assisted by Cole Beaudoin and Passmore, sparked a strong final frame for Barrie.

Calvin Crombie added a power-play goal at the six-minute mark of the third period, converting a feed from Parker von Richter and Cole Emerton to keep the Colts within reach. Brad Gardiner followed with another power-play marker at 12:27, finishing a play from Crombie and Ben Wilmott to draw Barrie level.

The Colts continued to press late, and Ben Wilmott delivered a pivotal short-handed goal at 17:41, capitalizing on a rush opportunity with assists from Gardiner and Justin Handsor to give Barrie the lead.

Flint forced overtime, but it didn't last long. Hemming sealed the win with his 16th goal of the season, finishing a feed from Kashawn Aitcheson and Wilmott to secure the 6-5 victory.

The win capped off a resilient performance from the Colts, highlighted by contributions throughout the lineup and a decisive third-period response.

Barrie continues its road trip tonight in Saginaw, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.







