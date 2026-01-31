Game Day, Game 49, Firebirds vs Sting - 7:05 p.m.

January 31, 2026

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds took a 3-1 lead through two periods and an additional 5-3 lead in the third period but the Barrie Colts came back and beat Flint in overtime, 6-5, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall and Dryden Allen each had two assists in the overtime loss.

BIRDS AND THE BEES: Saturday's game is the first of back-to-back games for the Firebirds against the Sting and the sixth of eight meetings in the season series. Sarnia won the first four games of the season series before Flint took the last match-up, 7-4 on January 7. The Sting have won 14 games this season and four of them have been against the Firebirds, good for 28.6% of their wins.

STILL ATOP THE LEADERBOARD: Nathan Aspinall had two assists on Friday night, pushing his league-leading points total to 64. Aspinall is chased closely by Peterborough's Kieron Walton, who is in second with 63, and Kitchener's Jack Pridham, who is in third with 62. Aspinall is also fourth in the OHL in assists with 40. Friday was the 16th time this season he recorded a multi-point game.

STEADY AS HE GOES: Kevin He scored a power play goal on Friday night and now has six goals and nine assists in 12 games since being acquired by the Firebirds. He has combined for 20 goals and 26 assists in 40 games this season between Flint and the Niagara IceDogs.

PODREKAR'S CAREER YEAR: Urban Podrekar recorded a goal and an assist in Friday night's overtime loss. He has a career-high 24 assists and 32 points and his eight goals are two shy of his career-high of 10, set during the 2024-25 season. He leads Firebirds defensemen in points and is tied for 11th in the league in points by a blueliner.

ODDS AND ENDS: Two points separate the top three teams in the Western Conference. Kitchener leads the West with 69 points, Windsor is in second with 68 and Flint is in third with 67...the Firebirds have 20 games remaining in the regular season. Six will be played against the Soo Greyhounds (fourth in the Western Conference), Windsor Spitfires (second) or Kitchener Rangers (first).

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will take a midweek trip to Sarnia to take on the Sting on Wednesday. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







