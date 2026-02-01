Birds Use Strong Third Period to Cruise to 6-3 Win over Sting

Flint Firebirds left wing Kevin He

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Alex Martin)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds rode a dominant third period to a 6-3 win over the Sarnia Sting at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday Night. Kevin He recorded his season-high five points in the blowout victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened up the scoring midway through the first period as Jimmy Lombardi ripped a shot into the back of the net between the circles off a beautiful centering pass by He. The goal came right after a power play expired as Lombardi ripped it low blocker side past Sarnia goalie Kale Osipenko.

The Sting responded early on in the second period as Tyler Challenger blasted one home on a one-timer from the right circle to tie the game at one goal a piece. The goal came off a cross-ice feed from Cameron Aucoin, as Challenger beat Mason Vaccari on a near-side snipe.

A little over halfway through the period Flint responded to take the lead back with a power play goal of its own. Luka Graziano found the back of the net as he walked the line and fired a wrister from the point for his third goal of the season.

Sarnia got another power play in the final minutes of the second period and cashed in from the right wing circle once again. Challenger netted his second goal of the game to knot things up once again headed into the final frame.

Early on in the third period, the Firebirds took the lead for a third time in the game, as He cycled around the zone and released a seeing-eye shot from the top of the point to make it 3-2 Flint. The goal was He's third point of the game and seventh goal as a Firebird.

A little before the halfway point of the period, the Birds made it back-to-back goals to start the third, as Chris Thibodeau cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net, shooting it over an outstretched Osipenko. Flint continued to pour it on as moments later, Lombardi potted his second goal of the game whacking away at a loose puck to score on the power play.

As Birds fans caught their breaths from the last two goals, He potted his second goal of the period, and Flint's third goal in a four minute span. This one came short-handed, as He picked the top left corner of the goal - beating Osipenko on the high blocker side.

The Sting would tack on one more in the third when Brenner Lammens scored in the waning moments on the power play to make the score 6-3 Flint. This would be the final score as the Birds moved to 32-12-3-1 with the win, while the Sting dropped to 14-28-5-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jimmy Lombardi's goals were his 27th and 28th of the season, which is the team high so far this season for the Firebirds ... Nathan Aspinall's three assists tonight keeps him in the OHL lead in points with 67. He has also recorded 18 assists in his last 17 games ... Kevin He's five point night marked his fifth multi-point night since being traded to Flint, and high in points as a Firebird ... Nathan Aspinall and Jimmy Lombardi also recorded three point games, their seventh and fifth games with 3+ points this season respectively.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds return to action Wednesday, as they will travel to Sarnia to play the Sting once again at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on February 4.

