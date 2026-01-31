Colts Come Back to Beat Birds in OT, 6-5
Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT- The Barrie Colts erased two separate two-goal deficits in the third period as they came back to beat the Flint Firebirds, 6-5 in overtime on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Emil Hemming scored the overtime winner for Barrie after a combined six-goal third period.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
With the Firebirds leading, 3-1, entering the third period, the Colts struck just 22 seconds into the final frame. Cole Beaudoin put a shot on net that Mason Vaccari stopped but the rebound sat loose in the slot. Mason Zebeski would hammer it home, cutting the lead to one.
The momentum stayed with the Colts as just over five minutes later they tied the game on the power play. Calvin Crombie, sitting in the low corner, perfectly placed his shot over the short side shoulder of Vaccari, knotting the game at three apiece.
Flint then answered off the stick of Urban Podrekar. His shot was sent on net from the right wing faceoff circle and beat the Colts goaltender Arvin Jaswal on the glove side, breaking the tie in favor of Flint, 4-3.
25 seconds later, Barrie turned the puck over in their own D-zone to Darian Anderson. He flipped a pass to a streaking Jimmy Lombardi in the middle of the zone and his shot found nylon, giving the Firebirds a two-goal lead once again with ten minutes to go.
The Colts would not go away though and once again struck on the power play. Crombie slid a cross-zone pass to Brad Gardiner who was all alone in the slot. Gardiner's shot sailed into the back of the net and Barrie brought itself within one goal.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Barrie was able to tie things on shorthanded goal. Ben Wilmott received a pass right atop the crease from Gardiner and poked the puck past the pad of Vaccari to tie the game at five.
In overtime, Emil Hemming would be the hero for Barrie. He steamed into the attacking zone and chipped a shot into the top shelf of the goal to finish the comeback for the Colts with the final score of 6-5.
Flint took its 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Charlie Murata, Josh Colosimo and Kevin He. Barrie's first goal was scored by Joe Salandra. The Firebirds moved to 31-12-3-2 with the OT loss while Barrie improved to 31-11-2-4.
POSTGAME NOTES: Urban Podrekar, Nathan Aspinall, and Dryden Alllen all charted two points...Jimmy Lombardi extended his team lead with his 26th goal...Charlie Murata netted his fourth goal of the season and his second in two games against the Colts.
Images from this story
|
Flint Firebirds vs. the Barrie Colts
(Allison Denman)
