IceDogs Win Third Straight, Snapping Greyhounds Eight-Game Win Streak

Published on January 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Niagara IceDogs hosted the hottest team in the OHL Thursday night. The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds entered the contest on an eight-game win streak, and the IceDogs had won their previous two. The IceDogs hoped to thwart Greyhounds goaltender Carter George's perfect record (5-0) with his new team.

The Greyhounds got on the board first with a power play strike from Justin Cloutier, but the IceDogs quickly responded with a power play goal of their own. Canucks prospect Riley Patterson scored his 25th goal of the season, and on the goal, recently-acquired defenceman Jakub Chromiak picked up his 100th career OHL point.

Shortly after the second period began, Ivan Galiyanov pounced on a rebound and gave the IceDogs the lead with his first goal in 39 games.

Galiyanov's production didn't stop there on his next shift; he assisted Anaheim Ducks Prospect Noah Read on his fifth goal of the season and first in the Meridian Centre.

Hayden Reid kept the goals coming just under three minutes later with his ninth of the year, scoring on a breakaway to make it 4-1 IceDogs.

Forward Carson Andrew brought the Greyhounds back to within two to close out the middle frame.

The third period brought on more scoring for the IceDogs, started by rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar, who scored for the third game in a row. Edgar's 15th of the season is his fifth goal in the IceDogs' last three games, and ranks fifth in the OHL for rookie goal scoring.

After a Christopher Brown power play goal for the Greyhounds, Read sent the IceDogs fans home happy with the empty-net Wendy's Cheeseburger goal for his second of the game.

Charlie Robertson put in a good showing in the crease, stopping 26 of 29 shots, but the IceDogs' five multi-point scorers were the difference-makers.

Jakub Chromiak, Ivan Galliyanov, Noah Read, Hayden Reid and Riley Patterson all had two-point outings, lifting the IceDogs over the Greyhounds for their third straight win.

The IceDogs return to the Meridian Centre on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. to host the North Bay Battalion on Hockey Day in the OHL.

