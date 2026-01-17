Flint Falters in Sudbury, 7-2

SUDBURY, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds fell in a 4-0 hole in the first period and could not overcome it as they were beaten by the Sudbury Wolves, 7-2, on Friday night at the Sudbury Community Arena. Jimmy Lombardi and Jacob Battaglia scored for the Firebirds in the loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Wolves opened the scoring in the first with a power play goal. Artem Gonchar hit Jan Chovan for a wrist shot that beat Mason Courville high on the glove side. They tallied another one 61 seconds later as Parker Smith slung home his first OHL goal which made the score 2-0.

Sudbury then cashed in on a Flint miscue that led to Gonchar alone in front of the net. He deked and slid the puck through Courville's legs for the third goal. The Wolves pushed the lead to 4-0 when J.C. Lemieux finished on the doorstep.

That lead swelled to five early in the second period after Genc Ula cashed in a wrist shot off the rush that beat Courville low. That would be all for Courville who was replaced by Mason Vaccari after making 13 saves on 18 shots.

Flint got on the board later in the second when Lombardi carried the puck into the attacking zone and ripped a snap shot past Bjorn Bronas on the glove side. The Firebirds then struck for another one after Battaglia gathered a rebound and fired it through Bronas to cut the lead to 5-2.

Sudbury answered though with a power play tally from Adam Nemec late in the second. Chovan picked up a second goal in the third period to push the score to its 7-2 final.

The Firebirds dropped their second straight game and fell to 29-11-2-2 while Sudbury improved to 16-25-1-0 with its win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint has lost back-to-back games in regulation for only the third time this season...Kevin He recorded an assist and now has a five-game point streak. He has three goals and four assists during the streak...Jimmy Lombardi took sole possession of the team lead in goals with his 24th goal of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will take Saturday off before heading the North Bay on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens is scheduled for 2 p.m.







