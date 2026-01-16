OHL Announces Rescheduled Games in Brampton and Niagara

Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced rescheduled dates for a pair of regular season games previously postponed due to inclement weather.

In a game rescheduled from December 31st, the Brampton Steelheads will now play host to the Owen Sound Attack on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00am at the CAA Centre.

Additionally, the postponed game originally scheduled for Thursday, January 15th between the Guelph Storm and host Niagara IceDogs will now be played on Monday, February 9th at 7:00pm at the Meridian Centre.







