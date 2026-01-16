IceDogs Shine in 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

PETERBOROUGH, ONT - Ryan Roobroeck and Ben Reisnecker represented the IceDogs in Peterborough on Wednesday at the second annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. All of the best draft-eligible talent the OHL has to offer was competing at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for a matchup between Team East and Team West.

Roobroeck and Reisnecker's exceptional play this season for the IceDogs earned them a selection for Team East. Reisnecker is in his debut season in the OHL and has displayed impressive and consistent defensive play throughout. Roobroeck's selection comes during his third season with the IceDogs, and through those 167 games, he's put up 185 points. This season, Roobroeck is 13th in the OHL with his 47 points in 40 games.

Additionally, both Roobroeck and Reisnecker were named in NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings earlier this week. Roobroeck was ranked 27th (third among OHL left wingers), and Reisnecker was ranked 130th (9th among OHL defencemen).

This opportunity to play in front of a sold-out crowd of OHL fans and NHL scouts was embraced by Reisnecker and Roobroeck, who showcased their premier skills at their respective positions.

Reisnecker brought a physicality that stood out throughout the game. His stout defensive performance and north-south style of play helped minimize chances for Team West and were a big factor in the transition game for Team East. All game, Reisnecker used his body to throw hits, get in shooting lanes, and display elite defensive qualities.

Roobroeck's elite offensive instincts and physical traits were obvious every time he was on the ice. Roobroeck was a key member of the Team East power-play unit that generated several great chances. All night, Roobroeck was showing off his shot, letting it fly several times, with his closest call coming on a wrist shot that beat the goaltender but hit the post. Despite being held off the scoresheet, the offensive talent Roobroeck possesses was clear.

The pair of IceDogs skaters represented the team and themselves well in Peterborough, showing their elite talent in hopes of moving their names further up NHL draft boards.

Roobroeck and Reisnecker will be back in Niagara to play the Brantford Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

