OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Niagara at Ottawa

Published on February 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Friday Night Faceoff heads to The Arena at TD Place as the Ottawa 67's host the Niagara IceDogs in an Eastern Conference matchup with playoff positioning on the line. Live coverage begins at 7:00 pm on FloHockey's social platforms.

Ottawa enters the night third in the Eastern Conference with 79 points, trailing Brantford for top spot in both the East Division and overall conference standings. The 67's continue to rely on a balanced offensive group and steady goaltending as the regular season moves into its final stretch.

Overage forward Cooper Foster leads Ottawa in scoring with 22 goals and 52 points, while import 2026 NHL draft-eligible forward Jasper Kuhta has paced the team in goals with 27. On the back end, late-2008 birthday defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan continues to draw attention. Although not NHL Draft eligible until 2027 due to his late birthday, Eshkawkogan has produced 42 points, the eighth-most among OHL defencemen this season.

In goal, 2026 NHL Draft eligible Ryder Fetterolf has been among the league's best. He sits second in the OHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage, while his 24 wins rank fourth in the league.

Niagara sits sixth in the Eastern Conference and remains in the hunt for home-ice advantage in the first round of the OHL playoffs. The IceDogs continue to chase Peterborough and North Bay in a tight middle of the conference race.

The IceDogs are led offensively by Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson, who tops the team with 32 goals and 70 points. Captain Ethan Czata has added 22 goals and 41 points, providing veteran leadership down the stretch. Top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Ryan Roobroeck remains out of the lineup after back-to-back 30-goal seasons, while 16-year-old rookie Ryerson Edgar has been one of the league's most productive first-year players, leading all 2009-born skaters with 18 goals and 39 points.

Between the pipes, late-2007 birthday import goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko has handled the majority of starts for Niagara. He carries a 17-14-2-1 record with a .899 save percentage and a 3.37 goals-against average.

With Ottawa pushing for the top of the conference and Niagara battling for playoff positioning, Friday's matchup presents another important step toward the postseason for both clubs.

A new Friday Night Faceoff matchup is featured free each week across FloHockey's social platforms. Fans can also watch every OHL game throughout the season on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app.

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FloHockey

Watch on X: https://x.com/FloHockey

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FloHockey

Friday Night Faceoff FAQ

What is Friday Night Faceoff?

Friday Night Faceoff is a weekly featured OHL game streamed live and free across FloHockey's social platforms.

Where can I watch the game?

Fans can watch live and free on FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook channels, as well as the OHL's Facebook page.

When does coverage begin?

Live coverage begins at 7:00 pm on Friday.

Do I need a subscription?

No subscription is required to watch Friday Night Faceoff. A FloHockey subscription is required to watch all other OHL games.







