Spitfires Sweep Weekend Set with Saginaw, Outscore Spirit 11-3

Published on February 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires put together a complete weekend performance against the rival Saginaw Spirit, earning a 4-2 road win Saturday before erupting for a 7-1 victory Monday afternoon at a SOLD OUT WFCU Centre.

Windsor combined for 11 goals and limited Saginaw to just three over the two-game set, while special teams and timely goaltending proved to be key factors in both contests.

Game 1 - Saturday, Feb. 14

Windsor 4, Saginaw 2

The Spitfires struck first and never trailed in Saginaw, building a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes before closing out a 4-2 victory.

Andrew Robinson opened the scoring in the first, while Liam Greentree and John McLaughlin added second-period markers. Jack Nesbitt sealed the game in the third with a power-play penalty shot goal.

Nathan Villeneuve was named the game's first star, while Robinson added a multi-point effort. Joey Costanzo made 22 saves in the win.

Special Teams

Windsor: 1-for-3

Saginaw: 1-for-3

Final Shots (Approx.)

Windsor: 26

Saginaw: 24

Game 2 - Monday, Feb. 16

Windsor 7, Saginaw 1

Windsor delivered one of its most complete efforts of the season Monday afternoon, scoring seven times on home ice and going a perfect 2-for-2 on the power play.

The Spitfires scored twice in the first, added three more in the second, and put the game out of reach early in the third.

Liam Greentree led the charge with a two-goal performance and was named first star. Carson Woodall recorded a goal and an assist, while Windsor received goals from Robinson, McLaughlin, Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt and Greentree (2).

Joey Costanzo was sharp once again, stopping 19 of 20 shots to secure the victory.

Special Teams

Windsor: 2-for-2

Saginaw: 0-for-4

Final Shots

Windsor: 23

Saginaw: 20

Weekend Notes

Windsor outscored Saginaw 11-3

Power Play: 3-for-5 (60%)

Penalty Kill: 6-for-7 (85.7%)

Joey Costanzo: 41 saves on 44 shots (.932 SV%)

The Spitfires controlled play at both ends of the ice and capitalized on their opportunities, turning a home-and-home set into a four-point weekend.

Windsor now shifts its focus to Kitchener for a Friday night matchup, returning home Sunday to face Flint.







