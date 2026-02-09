Spitfires Prospect Jake Windbiel Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Published on February 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Windsor Spitfires prospect Jake Windbiel of the LaSalle Vipers is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and one shutout.

Windbiel was at his best on Thursday night, turning in a 40-save shutout as LaSalle defeated the visiting Komoka Kings 7-0. He turned aside 26-of-28 shots on Saturday as the Vipers skated to a 5-2 road win over the St. Marys Lincolns, pulling back above .500 with a record of 20-19-3-0.

Turning 18 on Wednesday, Windbiel hails from Elk Grove Village, Illinois and is 14-9-2-0 with a 3.64 goals-against average and .899 save percentage with two shutouts over 29 games in his second year with the Vipers. The 6-foot-4, 215Ib. netminder was Windsor's seventh round (124th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Chicago Mission AAA program. Windbiel has played to a career mark of 31-22-2-0 with a 3.58 goals-against average and .899 save percentage over 61 regular season games with LaSalle. He won his OHL debut on Dec. 29, 2024 at Sault Ste. Marie, making 32 saves in a 10-6 victory.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)







