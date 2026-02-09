ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Simon Belohorsky

Published on February 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Your ManchuWOK Player of the Week is Simon Belohorsky!

Simon's ManchuWOK 3-item combo of choice includes Beef Noodle Soup, Lo Mein, and Shanghai Noodles.

The rookie forward from Cezchia had two goals through three games last week, which included the game-winning goal on Wednesday in Erie.

