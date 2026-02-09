OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for February 2-8, 2026

Published on February 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Colts' Ben Wilmott Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Barrie Colts forward Ben Wilmott is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording five goals, two assists and a shootout game-winner over three victories.

Wilmott got involved in all three Colts victories last week, starting with two goals and an assist in Friday's 4-1 road win over Brampton. He followed-up that first star performance on Saturday at home to North Bay, tying the game at two with 1:14 remaining in the third period before scoring the deciding marker in the fifth round of a shootout as Barrie won 3-2. Wilmott finished off the week with two goals and an assist on Sunday in North Bay as the Colts beat the Battalion 7-4.

A 19-year-old from Long Valley, NJ, Wilmott has been one of the OHL trade deadline's top additions, producing 21 points (12-9--21) in 14 games since being acquired from the London Knights. The 6-foot-1, 190Ib. centre has 55 points (24-31--55) over 51 games with a plus-26 rating in his first OHL season after spending the past two seasons in the USHL. He's ranked 165th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft. Wilmott is committed to Ohio State University (NCAA).

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Petes' Easton Rye Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Easton Rye of the Peterborough Petes is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season, going 2-0 with a 1.45 goals-against average and .951 save percentage.

Rye helped the Petes skate to home wins over Owen Sound and Sudbury, stopping 36-of-38 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Attack that featured a Kieron Walton hat-trick. Rye made 22 more saves on Saturday as the Petes defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-1, giving Rye a league best-tying 28 victories on the season.

A 19-year-old from Peterborough, Rye is 28-11-1-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts over 41 games. His 1,203 saves are the second-most in the OHL this season. Rye was Peterborough's fifth round (89th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and has played to a career mark of 39-29-3-2 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .904 save percentage over 79 career regular season games in maroon and white. He is committed to Bentley University (NCAA).

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Sting's Kale Osipenko Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Kale Osipenko of the Sarnia Sting is the OHL Rookie of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

Osipenko helped the Sting win a pair of important road matchups in their hunt for a spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs. He made 42 saves on Friday night in Oshawa, helping the Sting overcome the Generals 5-3, and followed-up with 24 saves on Saturday in Brampton as the Sting defeated the Steelheads 2-1 on a Jordan Bax overtime-winner.

A 17-year-old from Renfew, ON, Osipenko is 4-3 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .910 save percentage through seven games since being called-up from his hometown Wolves of the CCHL. The former seventh round (126th overall) pick by the Sting in 2024 is 11-5-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in 18 games with Renfew this season. He represented Canada East at the World Junior A Challenge earlier this season, posting a 2.39 goals-against average and .931 save percentage through four outings.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Spitfires Prospect Jake Windbiel Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Windsor Spitfires prospect Jake Windbiel of the LaSalle Vipers is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and one shutout.

Windbiel was at his best on Thursday night, turning in a 40-save shutout as LaSalle defeated the visiting Komoka Kings 7-0. He turned aside 26-of-28 shots on Saturday as the Vipers skated to a 5-2 road win over the St. Marys Lincolns, pulling back above .500 with a record of 20-19-3-0.

Turning 18 on Wednesday, Windbiel hails from Elk Grove Village, Illinois and is 14-9-2-0 with a 3.64 goals-against average and .899 save percentage with two shutouts over 29 games in his second year with the Vipers. The 6-foot-4, 215Ib. netminder was Windsor's seventh round (124th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Chicago Mission AAA program. Windbiel has played to a career mark of 31-22-2-0 with a 3.58 goals-against average and .899 save percentage over 61 regular season games with LaSalle. He won his OHL debut on Dec. 29, 2024 at Sault Ste. Marie, making 32 saves in a 10-6 victory.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)







