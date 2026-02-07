Spitfires Roll Past Wolves as Greentree, Villeneuve, Costanzo Hit Major Career Milestones

The Windsor Spitfires put together a dominant road performance on Thursday night, skating to a 5-2 victory over the Sudbury Wolves at Sudbury Community Arena.

It was a milestone-filled night for Windsor, led by captain Liam Greentree, who recorded 300 career points in the Ontario Hockey League. Greentree was a constant presence all over the ice and earned First Star of the Game honours in the process.

Veteran forward Nathan Villeneuve also etched his name into the record book, picking up a point to reach 200 career OHL points, continuing his strong two-way play and power-play effectiveness.

Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo delivered another poised performance, turning aside 14 shots to secure the win - the 100th victory of his OHL career, a remarkable achievement that speaks to his consistency and longevity at the position.

After a scoreless opening period, Windsor broke through midway through the second on the power play, with Greentree and Villeneuve both factoring into the offence. The Spitfires carried that momentum into the third, exploding for three goals - including two more power-play tallies - to put the game out of reach.

Windsor finished the night 3-for-4 on the power play while holding Sudbury scoreless on five man-advantage opportunities, showcasing disciplined special teams at both ends of the ice.

With the win, the Spitfires wrapped up a statement road effort highlighted by offensive depth, strong goaltending, and a trio of major career milestones - a night to remember in Sudbury.

