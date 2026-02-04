Windsor Spitfires Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day
Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Today, the Windsor Spitfires proudly celebrate Women in Sports Day, recognizing the incredible women who help power our organization at every level. #windsorspitfires #nolimits #womeninsports
Kathy McLlwain - Skating Coach
Kyla Seguin - Nutritionist and Strength and Conditioning Assistant
Jennifer Love - Athletic Therapist
Danielle Chevalier - Educational Consultant
Cathi Baillie - Billet Coordinator
Andrea Eidukas Mooney - Merchandise Manager
Tara Vudrag - Director of FinancerAlex Chevalier -Ticket Account Manager
Katrina Lauzon - Graphic Support
Mackenzie Cochois - Sales Assistant
Jordan Hampton - Scout
Emma Knoll - Scout
Jessica Hocko - Office Manager
Britnee Meloche - Office Manager
Suzie Sawicki - In Game Host
Alex Chevalier - Ticket Account Manager
We also want to recognize our billet Mom's and countless Vollunteers! Thank you.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Game Preview: Kitchener at London - Kitchener Rangers
- Spitfires' Defenceman Carson Woodall Commits to Boston College - Windsor Spitfires
- Windsor Spitfires Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Windsor Spitfires
- Former Kingston Canadians Head Coach Jim Morrison Passes Away at 94 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 50, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires' Defenceman Carson Woodall Commits to Boston College
- Windsor Spitfires Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day
- Spitfires Have Little Trouble with Sarnia
- Spitfires Defeat North Bay to Start 3 Game Swing
- Windsor Spitfires to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Windsor-Essex