Windsor Spitfires Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Today, the Windsor Spitfires proudly celebrate Women in Sports Day, recognizing the incredible women who help power our organization at every level. #windsorspitfires #nolimits #womeninsports

Kathy McLlwain - Skating Coach

Kyla Seguin - Nutritionist and Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Jennifer Love - Athletic Therapist

Danielle Chevalier - Educational Consultant

Cathi Baillie - Billet Coordinator

Andrea Eidukas Mooney - Merchandise Manager

Tara Vudrag - Director of FinancerAlex Chevalier -Ticket Account Manager

Katrina Lauzon - Graphic Support

Mackenzie Cochois - Sales Assistant

Jordan Hampton - Scout

Emma Knoll - Scout

Jessica Hocko - Office Manager

Britnee Meloche - Office Manager

Suzie Sawicki - In Game Host

Alex Chevalier - Ticket Account Manager

We also want to recognize our billet Mom's and countless Vollunteers! Thank you.







