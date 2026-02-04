Petes' Adam Levac Suspended for Eight Games

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Peterborough Petes player Adam Levac has been suspended for eight games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Friday, January 30 in Ottawa. Levac was assessed a Match Penalty for Slew-Footing with 9:01 remaining in the third period.

The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that Levac will be assessed an eight-game suspension based off the following rationale:

The culmination of actions executed by the player constitute willful negligence in regard to the safety of an opponent.

Video of the incident displays intentional actions which led to a significant injury.

This incident involved the combination of a slew foot followed by intentional punches to the head of an opponent that is in a vulnerable position.

The actions are not part of executing a hockey play and cross the line of acceptability in regard to fighting.

It is acknowledged that fighting is not part of the player's history, however lack of experience does not permit the execution of moves that greatly endanger an opponent's safety.

Adam Levac has already served one game of his eight-game suspension, and will be eligible to return to the lineup on Sunday, February 22 when the Petes host the Brantford Bulldogs.







