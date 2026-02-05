O'Reilly Sinks Former Team in Overtime

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The opening frame went scoreless for nearly 18 minutes, before Tanner Lam found the back of the net on the powerplay for Kitchener off a feed from former Knight Jared Woolley.

The second period saw London tie the game at 1 a piece thanks to Jesse Nurmi's 9th of the season on the power play.

Kitchener answered exactly 2 minutes later, with former Knights captain Sam O'Reilly putting the Rangers back on top.

The Rangers weren't done yet in the middle frame. With just 17.5 seconds to go, Dylan Edwards corralled a bobbling puck and put it behind Aleksei Medvedev to double Kitchener's lead.

In the third, Brody Cook banked a centering feed off of Rangers' Tanner Lam and in to cut the deficit to one with 13:28 remaining, before Ryan Brown found a loose puck near the slot to tie the game for London and ultimately send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, it was Sam O'Reilly who was the hero for Kitchener, taking down his former team 4-3 in overtime.

London is back in action Thursday, playing host to the Niagara Ice Dogs at 7:00 pm at Canada Life Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.