Knights Top Otters

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It didn't take long for London to find the scoresheet, with a tally from forward Max Crete coming less than 4 minutes after puck drop.

Just three minutes later, London's defenceman Maksim Sokolovskii and Erie's Jackson Schouten took part in a spirited, heavyweight bout, resulting in a Sokolovskii takedown.

Momentum from Sokolovskii's fight win proved itself, with Ryan Brown doubling the lead for London on his 8th of the season, followed by a shorthanded marker from Will Nicholl, giving the Knights a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.

The second period saw an exchange of goals, with Braidy Wassilyn initially extending London's lead to 4, before Otters rookie Tyler Cooper pulled Erie back to within three.

Neither team managed to score in the third, with the Knights holding Erie to 8 shots in the third, holding their lead to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

The Knights return to action on Friday, January 16th when they head to Sarnia for this season's fifth edition of the Battle of the 402 against the Sting.







