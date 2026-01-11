Attack Unable to Complete the Comeback and Fall to the Rangers

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack had another home game Saturday night as they took on the Kitchener Rangers. After a slow start to the game the two teams combined for 9 goals in the final two periods. Despite a resilient effort and multiple attempts at a comeback from the Attack, they were unable to tie the game and would fall 7-4 to the Rangers following two goals in the last minute for the Rangers. Scoring for the Rangers tonight was Jack Pridham with two goals, Tanner Lam with a hattrick, and Sam O'Rielly and Gabriel Chiarot both with a goal apiece. The goal scorers for the Attack tonight was Blake Munnings, Lenny Greenberg, Jake Crawford, and Noah Roberts. In net for the Attack was Trenten Bennett, making 42 saves on 49 shots.

The first period started out slow with nothing on the game sheet. Jack Pridham would open the scoring for the Rangers, putting home his 24th of the year with an assist from Christian Humphreys around seven minutes left to play in the frame. Then following a couple nice saves from Trenten Bennett the Attack tied up the period at one goal a piece with five minutes left to play on Blake Munnings second goal of the season with assists going to Caden Taylor and Pierce Mbuyi. That is how the period ended, 1-1 going into the intermission.

The second period had a lot more action on the game sheet with a five-goal period. The Attack went shorthanded just 48 seconds into the second period when Braedyn Rogers got called for a hold. The Rangers put that Power Play to good use with a goal just over halfway through it from Tanner Lam, his 11th goal of the season with assists going to Alexander Bilecki, and Luca Romano. Right around the 10-minute mark of the period, the Attack headed to the Power Play after a goaltender interference penalty to Kitchener's Gabriel Chiarot. This Power Play did not start well for the Attack with Sam O'Reilly scoring shorthanded for the Rangers, his 13th goal of the season assisted by Jack Pridham. The Attack were able to strike back quickly scoring on the Power Play just 37 seconds after the Rangers made it 3-1, making it a one goal game, 3-2. That goal was scored by Lenny Greenberg his seventh, assisted by Jake Crawford and Masen Wray. The Rangers regathered their two-goal lead just 31 seconds after the Attack brought it within one on an unassisted goal, his second of the night by Tanner Lam. With just under three minutes left in the period the Attack brought it back within one, 4-3 on a goal from Jake Crawford his 10th on the season assisted by Nicholas Sykora and Lenny Greenberg and that is how the period would end.

The third period ended with another 4 goals recorded. The Rangers started the final frame by adding to their lead four minutes in, making it 5-3 with the goal belonging to Tanner Lam, his third of the night and 13th on the season, with the assists going to Andrew Vermeulen and Alexander Bilecki. Just before the midway point of the third, the Attack struck back again cutting the Rangers lead back down to one, 5-4, after Noah Roberts was able to get his third goal of the season assisted by John Banks and Pierce Mbuyi. Despite getting a Power Play a couple minutes later this is as close as the Attack came to tying the game up and ended up losing 7-4 after an empty net goal for the Rangers by Gabriel Chiarot his 16th on the year with 45 seconds to play, followed up by another Rangers goal by Jack Pridham his second of the game and 25th on the season assisted by Luca Romano with 26 seconds to play.

Up next, the Attack will take on the London Knights at home for a Saturday 4PM showdown, followed by a Sunday 2pm game against the Barrie Colts. Tickets for all Attack home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person or by phone at 519-371-7452 or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com.







