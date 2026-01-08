Attack Add to Draft Cupboard in Trade with 67's
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound Attack General Manager announced on Thursday afternoon that the team has traded Captain David Bedkowski to the Ottawa 67's for five draft picks. The Attack will receive a second, two thirds, a fourth and a seventh round pick in the deal.
The Attack acquired Bedkowski in the Colby Barlow trade with the Oshawa Generals last season. He was named the teams captain at the start of the 2025-26 season, after being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2025 NHL Draft. In 73 games with the Attack, Bedkowski had 5 goals, 19 assists for 24 points, while registering a -1 rating and 131 penalty minutes.
The Owen Sound Attack would like to thank David for his dedication and hard work put forward to the team and want to wish him well going forward in his hockey career.
OWEN SOUND RECEIVES:
2nd Round Pick in 2027 (SOO)
3rd Round Pick in 2027 (KIT)
3rd Round Pick in 2028 (OTT)
4th Round Pick in 2029 (OTT)
7th Round Pick in 2026 (OTT)
OTTAWA RECEIVES:
David Bedkowski (06, D)
In an unrelated roster move the Attack have reassigned forward Ethan Kindree to the Lindsay Muskies of the OJHL.
