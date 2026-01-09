Hughes Scores Eighth as Otters Fall in Windsor

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Windsor, ON - The new-look Otters would hit the road Thursday for what would be their longest remaining road trip as the would start a three-in-three while concluding a home-and-home with the Windsor Spitfires. Two new players would make their Otters debuts with Andrew Kuzma and Blake Gowan wearing the navy and gold for the first time as Erie would look to start the trip on the right foot.

The game would begin in relatively even fashion with each team hoping to get their offense rolling. It would be the Otters to get themselves on the board first as they would get a power play just over five minutes into proceedings and Cal Hughes (PPG, 8) would find the back of the net to make it 1-0 Otters. The Spitfires would respond to going behind by continuing to make like difficult for the Otters and creating a number of scoring chances. The Spits would get the game's next goal as just past the halfway mark, Carson Woodall (9) would finish off a rebound to make it 1-1. Windsor would continue to keep the pressure on as the period would wear on and they would find themselves the go-ahead goal ahead of the period's end as Ethan Belchetz (23) would strike to make it 2-1 Spitfires heading into the second period. Windsor would lead shots on goal 10-2 after 20 minutes of play.

The middle frame would get underway with Windsor looking to extend their advantage and Erie hoping to get back on level terms. It would not take too long for Windsor to find their third as Beksultan Makysh (10) would strike to make it 3-1 Spitfires. They would continue to pile on the pressure as the period would unfold and eventually they would find another. Finding themselves on a power play just over six minutes into the period, Jack Nesbitt (PPG, 12) would strike to give the Spitfires a 4-1 lead. Erie would get a chance on a 5-on-3 power play but would not be able to capitalize. The Spits would go into the third period holding a 4-1 lead with penalties carrying over from period two to start the period. Shots on goal would favor Windsor 16-9.

The third period would commence with Erie looking to climb back into the contest and Windsor hoping to put it away. It would be the Spitfires to find the back of the net and grow their lead as Ethan Belchetz ([2], 24) would score his second of the game to make it 5-1 Spits. Windsor would keep the heat on just moments later as they would earn a penalty shot. Taken by one of Windsors new acquisitions Nathan Villeneuve (17) he would strike to make it 6-1 Spits. Windsor would not be done up by five as they would find another just minutes later as John McLaughlin (5) would score to make it 7-1 Spitfires. The biggest star of the night would be forward Ethan Belchetz ([3], 25) as he would finish off his hattrick to make it 8-1 Spitfires. Windsor would add one more in the closing stages as Nathan Villeneuve (SHG, [2], 18) would tally his second of the game to make it 9-1 Windsor as they would go onto win by that score. Shots on goal would favor the home side 31-11.

The road trip continues Friday in Sarnia with the first of two road games this season against the Sting and concludes with a Saturday matinee in London with game three of six this season against the Knights. Erie returns home on Friday, January 16 as they take on the Windsor Spitfires for the final time at home this season on Golf Night (pres. by Five Iron Golf). It's also another 3-2-1 Friday. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.