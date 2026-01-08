Generals Begin Road Back-To-Back in Peterborough

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head to Peterborough for the third time this season to renew their rivalry with the Petes. This is the fifth overall meeting of the 2025/26 campaign between the two.

The Generals are coming off a 5-4 loss at home to the London Knights in what was a back-and-forth offensive game. Brooks Rogowski, Harrison Franssen and Luke Posthumus each recorded two points and Brady Murnane picked up his first OHL goal after 30 games.

On another positive note, Oshawa's power play continued its positive strides, going 2/3 to make it four goals on the man-advantage since starting the second half of the season. The Gens now carry the tenth-best man-power-advantage in the OHL at 20.2%.

After Sunday's spirited tilt with London the Generals head on the road for back-to-back, beginning with their arch-rivals in Peterborough who blanked them 2-0 on home ice in their first game back from the holiday break. Easton Rye recorded a 25-save shutout that night.

It was a much tighter contest than the first three matchups between both sides that only featured two goals; both off the stick of Leon Kolarik - one off a faceoff play and the other into an empty net to seal it.

Despite Oshawa continuing to monitor some illnesses and injuries, Onni Kalto has returned to the club from the U20 World Junior Championship after representing team Finland and is expected to draw back into the lineup.

At the same token, the Petes are expected to get leading scorer Adam Novotný back for their forward group after he also competed at the World Juniors, coming just shy of a gold medal with team Czechia.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







