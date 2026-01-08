New Look Frontenacs Start Fresh against the Spirit

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Saginaw, MI - The Kingston Frontenacs hit the road tonight as they open a brief but intense season series against the Saginaw Spirit, with puck drop set for 7:05PM at the Dow Event Center. It's the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, and they won't have long to digest it as both matchups between Kingston and Saginaw will be played within a span of just over a week.

Kingston enters the contest riding strong momentum and looking to continue a recent surge. A win tonight would give the Frontenacs victories in eight of their last ten games, a stretch that has helped solidify their position and confidence as the season moves along. Much of that optimism also surrounds a new face in the lineup, as tonight marks the Kingston debut of newly acquired Slovakian forward Alex Misiak. The skilled winger is expected to add offensive depth and energy, and all eyes will be on how quickly he settles in with his new club.

There is some uncertainty on the Kingston side as newly acquired Jack Dever remains a game time decision for tonight's matchup. While his status for this evening is still unclear, the expectation is that Dever will be available when the Frontenacs travel to Flint on Saturday night.

Saginaw, meanwhile, sits eighth in the Western Conference but is far from a team to take lightly. The Spirit are capable of scoring in bunches, led by the dynamic duo of Egor Barabonov and Nikita Klepov. Barabonov leads the charge with 49 points on the season, while Klepov is close behind with 47, giving Saginaw two high-end offensive threats that can change the game in a hurry.

With unfamiliarity between the teams and plenty on the line, tonight's matchup sets the tone for a mini-series that could swing quickly. For Kingston, it's an opportunity to keep rolling and integrate new talent into a winning lineup. For Saginaw, it's a chance to make a statement on home ice against a hot opponent.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Alex Misiak (#86)

As mentioned, Misiak is making his Frontenacs debut tonight after being acquired from the Erie Otters on Monday. Misiak has 18 points through 31 games on the season and is looking to boost those numbers alongside friend and Slovakian World Junior teammate Tomas Pobezal.

Saginaw - Nikita Klepov (#98)

A player who performed well in the USHL, Klepov moving to the OHL has raised his stock immensely, getting to showcase himself as a top-six forward for the Spirit, and in the process unable to stop producing. This season has been everything Klepov has wanted, and with him surely to continue being a key player for Saginaw, he should be able to maintain standing out as one of the OHL's top prospects.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







