Rye Picks up 21st Win as Petes Beat Rival Generals at Home
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes right wing Brett Hammond vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 8, the Peterborough Petes hosted the rival Oshawa Generals at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The Petes added an empty net goal late in the third period to win the game by a score of 3-1.
Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 29/30 for his 21st win of the season. Brennan Faulkner, Adam Novotný, and Aiden Young scored in the game, while Matthew Soto had two assists. Garrett Frazer, Adam Levac, and Carson Cameron also had an assist in the win.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Oshawa Goal (2:04) - Porter Byrd-Leitner (3), Assist - Vadim Smirnov (6)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (6:57) - Brennan Faulkner (15), Assist - Garrett Frazer (10)
Peterborough Goal (19:15) - Adam Novotný (20), Assists - Matthew Soto (23), Adam Levac (18)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (18:52) EN - Aiden Young (12), Assists - Matthew Soto (24), Carson Cameron (10)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 10 when they host the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Francis Parish vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Brett Hammond vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
