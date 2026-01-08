Otters Acquire Goaltender Noah Tegelaar from Greyhounds for Pick

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- Follow a day full of roster shuffling, the Otters have made another move to add depth to their goaltending room.

General Manager Dave Brown announced today the Otters have acquired goaltender Noah Tegelaar from the Soo Greyhounds in exchange for a 7th round pick in 2026.

Tegelaar has appeared in 11 games for the Hounds this season, posting a 7-3-1-0 record with a .888 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average.

A native of Georgetown, ON, Tegelaar stands at 6'5, and was picked up by the Greyhounds in the 2023 U18 Draft where he was a second round pick. He joined the team last season after dominating in the OJHL with the Collingwood Blues where he was 22-4-4 with a .940 save percentage and a 1.68 GAA, a season that landed him recognition on NHL Central Scouting's radar.

Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke about Tegelaar and what he brings to the Otters organization.

"We are excited to add Noah to our goaltending group," Grieve said. "Noah is a big, athletic goalie who has had fantastic success in the OJHL, earning his name on the NHL Central Scouting draft list last season. Noah helps bolster our goaltending depth and we welcome him and his family to Erie."

This move helps to add depth to the Otters goalie room, something crucial for the team with games coming quickly down the stretch.

The Erie Otters welcome Noah Tegelaar to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he will bring to the team in the second half of the season.







