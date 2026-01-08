Greyhounds, Otters Complete Transaction
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis today announced a trade that reduces the team's active goaltending roster to two.
In the deal the Hounds receive Erie's 7th Round Selection from the Otters in exchange for G Noah Tegelaar.
"With the situation of having three OHL-quality goaltenders, all 19, we explored opportunities to best manage the situation for everyone involved, as we didn't want one of them sitting in the crowd for the second half of the season. Noah has been a great Greyhound, and when an opportunity came along, we felt it was the right fit for all sides," started Raftis.
"We want to thank Noah and wish him the best in his career and with the Otters," he concluded.
Tegelaar, a native of Georgetown ON, is in his first full season with the Greyhounds after suiting up for the Collingwood Blues (2024-25) and Blind River Beavers (2023-24).
This season the 6.05, 172 lb netminder has appeared in 11 games compiling a win-loss record of 7-3-1-0 to go along with a 2.89 GAA and .888 SV%.
He was originally drafted by the Greyhounds in the 2nd Round of the 2023 U18 Priority Selection and signed with the club last February.
