Generals Trade Haoxi Wang to Niagara
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have traded Haoxi (Simon) Wang to the Niagara IceDogs in return for Artem Frolov and three picks.
Wang joined the Generals mid-way through the 2024-25 season after the CHL changed their NCAA rules. Playing in 60 games as a Gen, Wang helped the team make their way back to the OHL Championship Series for a second straight season.
"There are no words to describe how much this organization has meant to me," said Wang. "I am beyond grateful for everything from top to bottom. I have made friendships that will last a lifetime."
Coming back in the trade, the Generals are getting defenceman Artem Frolov, who is currently in his third OHL season, having played for both Niagara and Flint. Over that span, Frolov has played in 170 games, collecting 30 points, including five goals.
Also, in the trade, the Generals are receiving the IceDogs fourth-round pick in 2026, Flint's sixth-round pick in 2027, and Flint's third-round pick in 2029.
The Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre on Sunday, January 11th, when the Generals take on the Barrie Colts. Click here to purchase tickets.
