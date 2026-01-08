Bode Stewart Returns to Saginaw in Trade with Barrie
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday a trade with the Barrie Colts to bring forward Bode Stewart to Saginaw for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
To Barrie:
5th Round Pick in 2026 (KGN)
To Saginaw:
(F) Bode Stewart
"We're excited to have Bode back with us," said Drinkill. "It's great to be able to get a player we're already familiar with and one who knows our system from his younger days. We believe his experience in our league will be very valuable in our locker room and on the ice. It will be exciting to see him back in a Spirit uniform in kind of a full circle moment"
The Spirit originally selected Stewart 24th overall at the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. In his rookie season, Stewart played 41 games with the Spirit, registering 2G-2A-4P. He was originally traded to the Colts in June of 2023. Stewart's career-best season came last year, with 6G-29-35P in 65 games with the Colts. Between Saginaw and Barrie, Stewart has registered 24G-53A-77P in 199 career OHL games.
As a 17-year-old, Stewart represented Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, registering a goal in seven games with Team Canada Black. Stewart will wear uniform #27 with the Spirit.
