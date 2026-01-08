IceDogs Front Office Staff Member Recognized as OHL Difference Maker
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
Every great team is built on more than what happens on the ice. From preparation and professionalism to leadership and care for others, success starts long before puck drop. Each month, the Ontario Hockey League is proud to recognize individuals whose off-ice contributions help their organization perform at its very best.
We are proud that one of our staff members has been listed on the league's inaugural list of OHL Difference Makers.
Congratulations to Steven Tomlin, our dedicated Manager of Business Development and Ticket Sales!
As Manager, Business Development and Ticket Sales for the Niagara IceDogs, Steven consistently goes above and beyond, especially during the implementation of our new ticketing system this season. His positive attitude, problem-solving approach, and willingness to tackle challenges head-on played a key role in ensuring a smooth transition for both staff and fans.
Steven consistently delivers exceptional customer service, taking the time to build genuine relationships and to resolve issues and support customers with professionalism and care. He remains solutions-focused, dependable, and upbeat, even in high-pressure situations. Steven's commitment to excellence and fan-first mindset make him a well-deserving recipient of this honor.
Congratulations, Steven!
