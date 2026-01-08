Barrie Colts Trade Bode Stewart to Saginaw Spirit

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today that the team has traded forward Bode Stewart to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

Stewart, a native of Oakville, Ontario, was a valued contributor during his time with the Colts, bringing speed, playmaking ability, and competitiveness to the lineup. Over parts of multiple seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie and Saginaw, Stewart established himself as a dependable two-way forward.

"We'd like to thank Bode for his time with the Colts,"

said Vice President & General Manager Marty Williamson.

"He was a great teammate, and we wish him nothing but the best with his opportunity in Saginaw."

The Barrie Colts thank Bode for his dedication and contributions to the organization and wish him continued success as he continues his OHL career.







