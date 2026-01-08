Steelheads Make Trade with 67's to Acquire Amidovski

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Ottawa 67's, acquiring Nathan Amidovski in exchange for six draft picks. The pick package includes a 2nd round pick in 2026 (WSR), 2nd round pick in 2027 (BAR), 3rd round pick in 2027 (OTT), 3rd round pick in 2028 (OS), 4th round pick in 2029 (PBO) and a 6th round pick in 2027 (BRAM).

Amidovski was originally drafted by the Ottawa 67's in the first round (11th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The 17-year-old Allison, Ontario native has played in 86 OHL games recording 30 points (8 goals, 22 assists). Through 34 games this season, Amidovski has already set career highs in goals (8), assists (14) and points (22).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.