IceDogs Acquire Wang from Generals

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Niagara IceDogs have acquired San Jose Sharks prospect Haoxi Wang from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for Artem Frolov, Niagara's 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 fifth-round pick (via: FLNT), and a 2029 third-round pick (via: FLNT).

Wang is a 6'5, 18-year-old defenceman in his second OHL season with the Generals. Wang was drafted in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks. This season, he has 13 points (2G, 11A) in 28 games played and has been a bright spot on a struggling Generals team. In 2023, Wang was drafted in the fifth round, 83rd overall, in the OHL Priority Selection by the Generals.

"Frolov has been nothing but great for us, but obviously, we have to give up a good player to get a really good player, and adding Wang to our blue line with Chromiak gives us a real good push moving forward for the playoffs," says IceDogs General Manager Frank Evola.

The IceDogs are excited to welcome Haoxi to Dog Country.

The IceDogs want to thank Artem Frolov for his contributions during his two years in Niagara. The IceDogs drafted Frolov in the second round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, 28th overall. He is in his third OHL season, with four points in 38 games and has been playing an important penalty-killing role with the IceDogs.

The IceDogs wish Artem the best of luck in the future.

FULL TRADE

To Niagara:

Haoxi Wang

To Oshawa:

Artem Frolov

4th NIA - 2026

6th FLNT - 2027

3rd FLNT - 2029







