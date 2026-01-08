4-1 Loss for Bears Wednesday Night against Guelph Storm

The Owen Sound Attack were back at home Wednesday night for a hosting game matchup against the Guelph Storm. In a unfortunate turn in the third period, the Attack would fall 4-1 against the Storm. Making way for Guelph were Ethan Miedema with two goals, Layne Gallacher and Tyler Hopkins each with additional goals. Making the sole goal for the Attack was forward Caden Taylor. In between the pipes for the Bears was 2023 OS fourth round pick (#72 overall) Matthew Koprowski, making a 37 saves of 41 shots.

A slow paced first period plagued the first period in the Bayshore. Midway through the frame, the Attack would find a breakaway opportunity, racing down the ice into the eye of the Storm. Tristan Delisle would make a move on net, rebounding the puck off of the pads of Zachary Jovanovski. Caden Taylor would make a one-stop-shot on net bringing Owen Sound their first goal. Ending the period in a 1-0 Attack lead.

The Storm would be back with a vengeance in the second period forcing play into the Attack zone. Ethan Miedema would be the first to pack the puck in the back of the Owen Sound net early in the frame. Following suite would be teammate Layne Gallacher making his 8th of the season goal and second recorded goal for the Storm. With Guelph now leading 2-1 over the Attack, it was up now up to the Attack to utilize the final remaining 20 minutes in the third.

A quick last period as the Storm took control early in teh frame. The Storm would see two more goals from Ethan Miedema makig his 19th goal of the season and Tyler Hopkins making his 14th of the season.

