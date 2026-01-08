Attack Acquire Defensemen Julian Brown from Knights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced Thursday afternoon that team has acquired defensemen Julian Brown from the London Knights in exchange for two third round picks (SOO's in 2028 & OS in 2029) and the rights to prospect Jacob Vandeven.

Brown, a 6-foot-3-inch, 230 pound, 2006 born defensemen, was a free agent signing by the Knights at the start of the 2025-26 season. The Montclair, New Jersey native has played in 36 games this season registering 1 goal and 6 assists, with a +3 rating and 48 penalty minutes.

"Bringing in Julian was a very easy decision after moving David Bedkowski to Ottawa" said DeGray. "I think on a very easy first glance you will see similarities in both players. They both play a similar game, being bigger bodied puck moving defenders that have an aggressive side. Julian is one of those players that everyone knows when he is on the ice and to keep their heads up. We would like to welcome Julian and his family to the Attack organization and look forward to seeing Julian in the Attack jersey this weekend."

Brown will wear number 5 and is expected to join the Attack in time for practice on Friday ahead of their weekend matchup with the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday at 7pm at the Bayshore. A game that will see him take on former London teammates Sam O'Reilly and Jarrod Woolley who were traded to the Rangers yesterday.

OWEN SOUND RECIEVES:

Julian Brown (06, D)

LONDON RECEIVES:

3rd Round Pick in 2028 (SOO)

3rd Round Pick in 2029 (OS)

Rights to Jacob Vandeven







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.