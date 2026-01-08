Barrie Colts Acquire Ben Wilmott from London Knights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Ben Wilmott from the London Knights.

In exchange, the London Knights have acquired the OHL rights to William Moore, along with a second-round selection in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, a fourth-round selection in 2028, a fifth-round selection in 2027, and a third-round selection in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection.

Wilmott, a native of Seattle, Washington, joins the Colts after developing within the London Knights organization and brings a strong blend of size, skill, and competitiveness to the Barrie lineup. The 18-year-old has demonstrated offensive upside and a reliable two-way presence throughout his junior career.

Prior to his time in the OHL, Wilmott recorded career-high offensive totals at the junior level, highlighted by a productive season in the United States Hockey League, where he established himself as a consistent scoring threat. He carried that momentum into major junior hockey, showing the ability to contribute offensively in high-leverage situations.

"We're excited to add Ben to our group," said Vice President & General Manager Marty Williamson

"He's a competitive player with offensive instincts. His experience at the junior level and his ability to play a complete game will be a valuable addition to our lineup."







