Three Straight Wins

Published on January 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday, Jan. 9 - Colts 6, Guelph Storm 3 (in Guelph)

The weekend kicked off with a road victory in Guelph, where Barrie overcame the Storm 6-3 behind balanced scoring and timely goals.

Kashawn Aitcheson was the star, scoring back-to-back goals (#20 at 10:24, #21) to give the Colts an early edge.

Cole Emerton added a short-handed tally (#3), demonstrating Barrie's ability to capitalize in all situations.

Ben Wilmott netted the insurance goal (#13), assisted by Cole Beaudoin and Parker von Richter.

Barrie's relentless offence and structured play helped them maintain control despite Guelph's attempts to push back in the second period. This victory set the tone for a key weekend stretch as the Colts look to build momentum in the Central Division.

Saturday, Jan. 10 - Colts 4, Brampton Steelheads 1 (Sadlon Arena)

Back on home ice, Barrie leaned on a disciplined, structured game to secure a 4-1 win against the Brampton Steelheads.

Cole Beaudoin wasted no time, scoring just 13 seconds into the game (#16), instantly energizing the crowd.

Jaiden Newton (#5) and Brad Gardiner (#19) added crucial goals, with Newton's effort assisted by Nicholas Desiderio and Gabriel Eliasson, and Gardiner's goal coming with helpers from Calvin Crombie and Justin Handsor.

Ben Wilmott capped the scoring (#14), assisted by Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin.

Arvin Jaswal stopped 22 shots, while the defence limited Brampton's scoring chances, allowing the Colts to secure the win.

Sunday, Jan. 11 - Colts 4, Oshawa Generals 1 (in Oshawa)

The weekend concluded with a 4-1 victory over the Oshawa Generals on the road, a statement win that underscored Barrie's consistency and depth.

Justin Handsor opened the scoring (#4, 14:34 of the 1st), assisted by Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming, and it would prove to be the game-winning goal.

Evan Passmore added an insurance goal (#2), assisted by Mason Zebeski and Kashawn Aitcheson.

Emil Hemming netted a short-handed goal (#9), assisted by Cole Beaudoin.

Ben Wilmott extended his personal streak to three goals in three games, proving his immediate impact since joining the team. Barrie's mix of opportunistic offence and disciplined defensive structure allowed them to control the pace from start to finish.

The Colts' three-game weekend sweep, fueled by contributions from both veterans and newcomers, showcased Barrie's ability to execute under pressure, distribute scoring across the lineup, and maintain a strong defensive structure when it mattered most.







