Black and Gold Looking for a Quick Rebound as They Head into the Swarm

Sarnia, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will look to turn the page quickly this afternoon as they visit the Sarnia Sting for a 2:00PM puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Kingston enters the matchup coming off a 4-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds last night in Flint, a result that makes today's contest a classic test of short-term memory. With little time to dwell on the setback, the Frontenacs have an immediate opportunity to respond against a Sarnia club that sits last in the Western Conference.

On paper, this is a favorable rebound spot for Kingston, but it won't be one they can take lightly.

The Sting have momentum after a statement performance of their own, dismantling the Erie Otters 9-1 in their most recent outing. That offensive outburst served as a reminder that, despite their place in the standings, Sarnia is capable of generating goals in a hurry when confidence is high.

For Kingston, the focus will be on tightening up defensively and rediscovering the pace and structure that has delivered them wins this season. After being held to a single goal last night and a low shot count, the Frontenacs will be looking for a stronger start and more consistent pressure through all three zones.

Sarnia, meanwhile, will aim to build on their big win and feed off the home crowd. If the Sting can replicate the energy and execution they showed against Erie, they could make life uncomfortable for a Kingston team playing on tired legs.

With contrasting emotions coming into the game - Kingston eager to bounce back and Sarnia riding a wave of confidence; this afternoon's matchup sets up as an intriguing test for both clubs at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Minchak (#76)

Minchak is expected to return to the crease this afternoon after a short time away with an injury that kept him out of the lineup for a couple weeks. Gavin Betts played on Thursday and Saturday, so the expectation is that Minchak is ready to go this afternoon in Sarnia. Minchak will get a game of preparation before heading to the OHL Top Prospects Game this upcoming Wednesday in Peterborough where he'll represent Team East.

Sarnia - Jack Van Volsen (#14)

In Sarnia's impressive 9-1 beatdown of the Erie Otters on Friday night, Van Volsen had a hat trick in under ten minutes in the second period. The former sixth overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection has a deadly shot and can score in bunches as he has 26 points through 40 games for the Sting so far this season.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







