Brantford Sprints past Spits

Published on January 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires dropped a 7-3 decision to the Brantford Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre in front of 5,803 fans.

Windsor opened the scoring midway through the first period on the power play, as Alex Pharand finished a setup from Anthony Cristoforo to give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead. Brantford answered late in the frame with a power-play goal in the final second of the period, sending the game into intermission tied 1-1.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead in the second period with three goals, including another power-play marker. Windsor responded with a power-play tally of its own as AJ Spellacy converted a feed from Pharand and Cristoforo, but Brantford maintained a 4-2 lead after forty minutes.

Windsor showed push early in the third period when Nathan Villeneuve scored at even strength to bring the Spitfires within one. The Bulldogs responded quickly, however, scoring three times in a span of just over four minutes to put the game out of reach.

Special teams were a key factor, with Brantford going 3-for-7 on the power play while Windsor finished 2-for-4. Joey Costanzo made 21 saves for the Spitfires in the loss.

Game Stats presented by SportChek

Final Score

Brantford Bulldogs 7

Windsor Spitfires 3

Scoring by Period

Brantford: 1 | 3 | 3 - 7

Windsor: 1 | 1 | 1 - 3

Shots on Goal

Brantford: 28

Windsor: 19

Power Play

Brantford: 3 / 7

Windsor: 2 / 4

Penalty Minutes

Brantford: 14 minutes (7 infractions)

Windsor: 20 minutes (10 infractions)

Goaltending

Brantford: Ryerson Leenders - 16 saves (W)

Windsor: Joey Costanzo - 21 saves (L)

Attendance

5,803

Three Stars

Adam Benák (BFD)

Adam Jiříček (BFD)

Charlie Paquette (BFD)







