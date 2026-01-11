Generals, Colts Square off in East Finals Rematch

Published on January 11, 2026

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home for a Sunday evening tilt with the Barrie Colts. This is the second meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference finalists from a year ago.

In fact, this is the first time the two have met in Oshawa since the Generals completed the four-game sweep of the Colts in last year's third round series. Owen Griffin recorded two goals and an assist that night to send the Gens to the OHL Finals.

Barrie comes to town with vengeance on the minds of returning players like Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin no doubt. The Colts one-upped Oshawa earlier this season on their home ice in what was an eventful 5-3 victory for them.

That first meeting, however, was in early-October and both teams have re-shaped their rosters since. Barrie looks the most different after acquiring forwards Ben Wilmott and Mason Zebeski as well as defender Parker Von Richter at the trade deadline.

After dropping both road games this week, Oshawa will not only look to get the offense rolling again after just three goals in their contests against Peterborough and Kitchener but will also hope to keep the Colts' top guns in order.

Both teams come into this one having played a lot of hockey lately with the Generals playing their third game in four nights while the Colts wrap up a triple-header this weekend. The Gens have also taken six wins in Barrie's last nine visits to the TCC.

In his first game in front of Gens Nation, Matthew Wang will hope to contribute to Oshawa's offense turning back around. Acquired from the Flint Firebirds at last week's trade deadline, the over-ager from London, ON, has 46 points in 139 OHL games overall. So far, he has started on the Generals' top left-wing spot in both games for his new team.

On Barrie's side, they are happy to have Emil Hemming back from the U20 World Juniors, where he recorded three goals with team Finland. Hemming has 29 points in 18 games since rejoining the Colts in October, and while his shot is usually his most dangerous offensive asset, this year it has been his playmaking that makes him a threat with 21 assists.

Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.







Generals, Colts Square off in East Finals Rematch - Oshawa Generals

