Spitfires Show Resilience on the Road, Earn Valuable Point vs. Saginaw

Published on January 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires earned a hard-fought point but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night at the Dow Event Center.

Windsor opened the scoring at 8:26 of the first period when Caden Harvey finished a setup from Carson Woodall, giving the Spitfires an early 1-0 lead. The game remained tight through a scoreless second period, with both teams trading chances and goaltenders standing tall.

Just 57 seconds into the third, Windsor doubled its advantage as Liam Greentree buried a goal assisted by Anthony Cristoforo and Jakub Fibigr, pushing the lead to 2-0. Saginaw responded late, cutting the deficit to one on a power-play goal at 13:43, before tying the game at 18:23 to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Saginaw ended it at 1:45 when Carson Harmer scored the winner, sealing the 3-2 decision.

Windsor went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Saginaw finished 1-for-3. Michael Newlove made 17 saves in goal for the Spitfires, while Stepan Shurygin stopped 38 shots to earn the win and was named the game's first star.

Despite the overtime loss, the Spitfires showed resilience on the road, earning a valuable point in a tightly contested matchup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.