Windsor Spitfires Top Brampton Steelheads 5-2

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires earned a convincing 5-2 road victory over the Brampton Steelheads at the CAA Centre on January 17, 2026, breaking open a tight contest with three unanswered goals in the third period. Captain Liam Greentree led the way with a goal and three assists, earning first-star honours in front of 2,682 fans.

First Period

Windsor struck first at 3:08 when Greentree finished off a feed from Nathan Villeneuve, giving the Spitfires an early 1-0 lead they would carry into the intermission. Goaltender Michael Newlove turned aside all six shots he faced to keep Brampton off the board through 20 minutes.

Second Period

Brampton stormed back with two quick goals to take a brief lead. Mason Roy converted on the power play at 2:48, assisted by Jaxon Williams and Sean Matthew Goyette, capitalizing on a Greentree interference-on-goaltender penalty. MacGregor Richmond then added a shorthanded tally at 5:44, giving the Steelheads a surprising 2-1 advantage.

The middle frame grew chippy with roughing minors to both AJ Spellacy and Reed Gee at 5:10, followed by a fighting major between Ethan Belchetz and Kieran Witkowski at 7:06. Windsor steadied itself and responded late in the period when Belchetz found the net at 19:33 with helpers from Greentree and Andrew Robinson, tying the game 2-2 heading into the third.

Third Period

Windsor took control in the final frame with three goals while Brampton managed none. Conor Walton restored the Spitfires' lead at 4:17 with assists from Carson Woodall and Greentree. Villeneuve extended the margin to 4-2 just over two minutes later at 6:34, assisted by Jakub Fibigr and earning second-star recognition for his two-point night.

Brampton's penalty troubles continued as Ethan Garden capped the scoring on the power play at 15:52, converting on assists from Spellacy and Cole Davis during a Julian DeMiglio delay-of-game minor.

Newlove finished with 17 saves on 19 shots to earn the win, while Zach Bowen stopped 35 of 40 in a losing effort. The Spitfires continue their strong road play while Brampton will look to regroup after taking seven infractions that kept them shorthanded throughout the night.

The Spitfires return home for a pivotal matchup Wednesday vs the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM. Fans can enjoy $1 Hot Dogs all night!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.