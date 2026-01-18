Klepov Picks up Four Points, Shurygin Stops 41 in 6-1 Win over Erie

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit visited the Erie Otters at Erie Insurance Arena for their second meeting of the season on Saturday night. Nikita Klepov picked up a goal and three assists in the 6-1 victory for the Spirit, with Egor Barabanov and Dima Zhilkin both having three-point nights (1G-2A). Stepan Shurygin defended the crease for Saginaw, making a career-best 41 saves on 42 shots in the win.

James Guo opened the scoring 46 seconds into the match, firing in his fourth of the season off the rush. Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov picked up the assists as the Spirit led 1-0 early in the first period.

The Spirit extended their lead to two after Levi Harper fired a one-timer off from the left circle. Egor Barabanov set up the play for his second assist of the game, and Dima Zhilkin picked up the secondary assist at 16:46.

After 1: SAG 2 - 0 ER (Total Shots: 13 - 10)

Nikita Klepov picked up his 25th goal of the season after Dima Zhilkin found him alone down low on a one-timer to extend the lead for the Spirit. Klepov and Zhilkin picked up their second points of the game 52 seconds into the second as the Spirit led 3-0.

Michael Dec would put the Otters on the board late in the second after taking advantage of a bouncing puck in the slot. Kayden Edwards and Nick Frasca picked up the assist as the Otters cut the lead to two at 19:50.

After 2: SAG 3 - 1 ER (2nd period shots: 5 - 22 Total shots: 18 - 32)

The Spirit opened the scoring in the third after Nikita Klepov sent one across the crease on the rush to a wide-open Egor Barabanov, who netted his 18th of the season. Barabanov and Klepov both picked up their third points of the game on the play, and Graydon Jones picked up the secondary assist to make it 4-1, 26 seconds into the third.

Jacob Cloutier would beat Noah Tegelaar on a breakaway later in the period, slipping a puck through on the forehand to make it 5-1 in favor of the Spirit. Carson Harmer had the breakout pass to extend his point streak to seven games with the primary assist at 3:45 into the third.

The Spirit would take advantage of a five-on-three 8:54 into the third after Dima Zhilkin fired in his third point of the game on a one-timer in the slot. Carson Harmer set up the play for his second point of the game, and Nikita Klepov picked up his fourth point of the game with the secondary assist to make it 6-1 in favor of the Spirit.

Final: SAG 6 - 1 ER (3rd period shots 10 - 10, Total shots 28 - 42)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 ER 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (41 saves, 42 shots) ER: Noah Tegelaar (22 saves, 28 shots)

The Spirit play next Thursday, January 22nd, against the Peterborough Petes at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Puck drop is at 7:05pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.