Erie Fires 42 Shots, Dec Scores as Otters Drop Seventh Straight

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would wrap-up their home weekend Saturday as they would welcome in the Saginaw Spirit for the first time this season in a rematch of last season's first round playoff battle. Looking to snap their six-game losing skid, the Otters would look to pick-up crucial points against a team they are chasing in the standings.

The contest would kick-off with Saginaw on the front foot instantly. Just 46 seconds into the game, James Guo (4) would find the back of the net to make it 1-0 Spirit. Erie would begin to grow into the game, creating chance after chance but denied time after time. Late in the period, Saginaw would strike once again as Levi Harper (GWG, 8) would strike to grow the Spirit's lead to 2-0. Erie would continue to battle through the rest of the period but would be quieted down as Saginaw would take a 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first. Shots on goal would favor Saginaw 13-10.

The Spirit would start the period right away on the front foot again. Just 52 seconds into the frame, Nikita Klepov (25) would strike for the Spirit to grow their lead to 3-0. From here, the Otters would take the game over, creating chances to attempt to get themselves on the board. Stepan Shurygin would play an outstanding period for the Spirit, keeping them in the lead for the time being. Erie would continue to grow throughout and eventually they would be rewarded. A wacky bounce with about 10 seconds left in the period would send the puck to the front of the net where Michael Dec (17) would get himself back on the scoresheet to make it a 3-1 game heading into the third period. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 32-18 after Erie out-shot the Spirit 22-5 in the frame.

The third would see Erie hoping to climb back and utilize their momentum following the late tally from Dec. Unfortunately for them, the Spirit would find themselves another goal just 26 seconds into the start of the third. Egor Barabanov (18) would strike off the rush to make it 4-1 in favor of the visitors. Just about three minutes later, it would be Jacob Cloutier (11) to strike for Saginaw growing their lead to 5-1. Erie would look to respond by continuing to pepper Shurygin but to no avail. Saginaw would add a sixth just over eight minutes into the third with Dima Zhilkin (PPG, 22) making it 6-1 on the man-advantage. Erie would fight hard, firing shot after shot but would fall at the hands of the Spirit by a final of 6-1. Erie would out-shoot their visitors 42-28 in the contest with Shurygin making 41 saves in the winning effort for the Spirit.

