Attack Fall to the Knights in a Back and Forth Game

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The first game back on the ice this week, the Owen Sound Attack hosted the London Knights at home Saturday evening for a 4pm game. The first two periods each team saw four goals scored split even, coming into the third tied 4-4. A tighter third period with only one goal scored by the Knights with just over five minutes left to play. The goal scorers for the Knights were, Ryan Brown with two, and Jesse Nurmi, Braiden Clark, and Kaeden Hawkins all recording one goal each. For the Attack, goal scorers were, Masen Wray with two, with Jake Crawford and Max Delisle both recording one goal each. In between the pipes for Owen Sound was Matthew Koprowski, making 36 saves on 41 shots.

The first period was a high event period. The Knights opened the scoring just a minute and 30 seconds into the game with a goal on the power play from Ryan Brown, his 9th of the year assisted by Henry Brzustewicz. The Attack came storming back with a power play goal of their own at the 10 minute mark of the period, coming from Jake Crawford, his 11th, assisted by Cole Zurawski, and Lenny Greenberg. The Knights wasted no time scoring their second power play goal of the period just 50 seconds after the Attack had tied up the score, recorded by Jesse Nurmi, his 3rd on the season, assisted by William Nicholl, and Henry Brzustewicz. Two minutes after the Knights took back the lead, Masen Wray would see to his 6th on the season tied it up the scoreboard for the Attack, assists going to Jake Crawford, and Harry Nansi. The period ended 2-2 with the shots being 17-6 for London outshooting Owen Sound.

The second frame started out a slower pace compared to the opening period. This was until the Attack took the 3-2 lead just after the 10 minute mark of the second period on a goal from Masen Wray, his second of the night on the power play and his 7th on the season, assisted by Crawford, and Zurawski. Less than two minutes later the Knights made it a tied game once again, on a goal from Braiden Clark, his 12th, assisted by Brown. Max Delisle walked in late in the frame scoring his 2nd of the year for the Attack giving them a 4-3 lead, with assists going to Nicholas Sykora, and John Banks. To cap off another 4 goal period, London Knights' Brown scored his second power play goal of the game for the Knights and 10th goal on the year, assisted by Brzustewicz, and Clark, 4-4. That is how the Second would come to a close, the Knights outshooting the Attack just 11 to 10 shots period.

The Attack would start the third period off by killing off the remaining of a penalty they had from the end of the second. The Knights however broke the tie with just 5 minutes left to play in the third period on a goal scored by Kaeden Hawkins, his 7th on the year, assisted by Evan Van Gorp. The Attack pushed hard to the end, pulling their goalie for the final minute and a half, however the Knights were able to hold on and take the regulation win 5-4.

