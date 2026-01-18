Vanacker Nets 30th as Bulldogs Down Fronts, 5-2

January 17, 2026

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - The Bulldogs continued their three-in-three stretch, looking to carry momentum from Friday night's comeback victory as they took on the Kingston Frontenacs.

Both teams looked eager to open the scoring early. Caleb Malhotra blasted a drive from the dot, but Minchak turned it aside. At the other end, Frontenacs forward Jack Dever took the initial drive before Kieren Dervin jumped on the rebound, but David Egorov came up with the save. Brantford opened the scoring at 7:07 as Gabriel Frasca found Jeremy Freeman, who set up Owen Protz stepping into the play. Protz fired home his fourth of the season to give the Bulldogs the early lead. Kingston looked to respond with a chance from Tomas Pobezal in the slot, but Egorov shut the door. The Bulldogs doubled their lead at 9:41 when Marek Vanacker worked the puck down low and found Malhotra, who hammered a shot past Minchak for his 21st of the season. Moments later, Dylan Tsherna was sent off for slashing, giving the Frontenacs a power-play opportunity to cut into the lead. Alex Misiak generated a chance, but a key defensive block by the Bulldogs denied the opportunity. Shortly after, Cooper Dennis attempted to feed Malhotra on a shorthanded break, but the puck just missed his stick. At the other end, Jett Luchanko generated a quality look, but Minchak kicked out the blocker. As Kingston went back to the power play, Dervin looked to set up Pobezal on the doorstep, but Egorov stood tall. In the final moments of the frame, Vanacker teed up a shot from the blue line, but Minchak made the glove save, sending Brantford into the intermission with a 2 - 0 lead.

The Frontenacs got on the board early in the second period at 7:18, as Matthew Frost found Camden McCuaig on the doorstep, where he slipped the puck past Egorov for his third of the season. With momentum building, Landon Wright found space and looked to beat Egorov, but the Bulldogs netminder made a sliding glove save to preserve the lead. Brantford nearly restored its two-goal cushion when Luchanko broke in alone, but he was tripped up before getting a clean shot away. Kingston tied the game at 11:39 when Alex McLean connected with Kieren Dervin, who fired a shot from the wing that was redirected home by Jack Dever for his seventh of the season. Brantford responded late in the period at 17:30. Malhotra held the puck in at the blue line and found Freeman, who set up Parker Holmes for a five-hole finish, his fifth of the season and the game-winning goal, giving the Bulldogs a 3 - 2 lead heading into the third.

Physical play picked up early in the final frame as Will Bishop laid a hit on Adam Benak, prompting Protz to step in and square off with Bishop. The altercation resulted in a five-minute major, giving the Bulldogs a two-minute power play. Brantford looked to extend its lead as Vladimir Dravecky rang a shot off the post. Kingston countered shorthanded when Robin Kuzma set up Nolan Snyder, but Egorov made the stop. On the ensuing man advantage, Dravecky blasted a shot from the blue line, but Charlie Paquette was unable to convert on the rebound. As the Frontenacs broke out on a 2-on-1, Paquette made a key defensive play to block a shot attempt by Aleks Kulemin, keeping the Bulldogs' lead intact.

Brantford added insurance at 15:26 as Cooper Dennis fired a point shot that Vanacker redirected on the doorstep for his 30th goal of the season, extending the lead to 4 - 2. In the closing moments, Kingston pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker. Adam Benak forced a turnover before finding Paquette, who buried the empty-net goal at 17:24 to seal a 5 - 2 Bulldogs victory.

Brantford returns to action on Sunday, January 18, when they travel to the Meridian Centre to take on the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.







