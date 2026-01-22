The Road Ahead: January 22nd - 25th

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (30-7-5-1) stretched their current point-streak to six games last week en route to becoming the first team in the OHL team to reach 30 wins on the year, taking down Peterborough and Kingston at home before coming up just short in overtime to Niagara last Sunday.

With three more games coming up this week, the 'Dogs hope to take the OHL's #1 seed back from the red-hot Ottawa 67's.

Here's how the Bulldogs shape up this upcoming week.

Game 1: Thursday, January 23rd @ North Bay Battalion

Brantford opens up their week with a trip to North Bay to take on the Battalion (23-17-2-0). The Bulldogs lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs have had the North Bay's number as of late, including winning 3 of 4 matchups last year and taking down the Battalion in five games during the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

In their one and only matchup so far this season, Brantford took a 7-2 victory on home ice in early December, with Jett Luchanko leading the way with his first two goals as a Bulldog in the victory.

The Battalion hope to turn the tide back against the Bulldogs on Thursday, this time in their own barn.

Game 2: Friday, January 24th @ Sudbury Wolves

The Bulldogs continue their Northern Ontario road trip with a tilt against the Sudbury Wolves (17-25-1-0). Brantford leads the season series 2-0.

Storyline to watch:

It's been a one-sided season series so far between these two teams, with the Bulldogs taking both games by a combined score of 13-2, with both wins coming on home ice. Brantford forward Caleb Malhotra leads the way with six points in the two victories.

With the season series now shifting to Sudbury, the Wolves hope to weather the Bulldog storm on home ice this Friday.

Game 3: Sunday, January 26th vs Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs end their week back at home with a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Barrie Colts (28-10-2-4). The Colts lead the season series.

Storyline to watch:

A pair of the OHL's top teams go head-to-head at the TD Civic Centre on Sunday with a massive two points on the line.

In their one and only matchup this season, a three-goal comeback from the Bulldogs fell just short, with Barrie defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson burying the game winner in the extra frame, sending Brantford home with an overtime loss.

Bulldogs Ben Danford and Jett Luchanko aim to get revenge on their World Junior teammates Cole Beaudoin, the aforementioned Aitcheson, and the rest of the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Can the Bulldogs keep their point streak alive this week, or will one of their rivals end their run?







